Inflation Rises By 7.4%, But Treasurer Says Worst Of It Is 'Behind Us'

It was expected that figure would hit 8.1 per cent.

The Australian economy has grown by less than expected but remains relatively resilient despite the central bank's aggressive round of interest rate hikes.

The December quarter national accounts released on Wednesday showed an expansion of 0.5 per cent, following a 0.6 per cent lift in the three months to September.

The small increase in the economy shows Australia is managing to avoid a recession for now.

The backwards-looking indicator of growth gives the Reserve Bank of Australia more information about how the economy is tracking as it continues lifting interest rates to take demand out of the economy.

The RBA has been lifting interest rates since May in a bid to slow down inflation and is expected to hike the cash rate another 25 basis points when it meets next Tuesday.

Despite the sharp rise in inflation over the year, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government believes the worst of it is "behind us". "While inflation is higher than we'd like, we're cautiously hopeful that it has peaked," he said.

Housing was the most affected by inflation, with a 9.8 per cent rise, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which saw an 8.2 per cent increase.

