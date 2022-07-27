Inflation Could Hit Worst Rate Since 1990

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the consumer price index data for the June quarter - when the price of a supermarket iceberg lettuce hit $10 - on Wednesday.

The financial market consensus is for a headline annual inflation rate of 6.2 per cent - the highest since the December quarter of 1990.

That would be more than the 5.1 per cent rate logged in the March quarter, which was the fastest pace of annual price growth in 21 years.

"Since then, inflation has likely broadened and deepened," St George chief economist Besa Deda said.

On Wednesday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will likely confirm what households across the country already know: the cost of living is rising.

Inflation is rising all over the world following the outbreak of war in Ukraine on the back of rising commodity and fuel prices.

AAP With The Project