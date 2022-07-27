The Project

Inflation Could Hit Worst Rate Since 1990

Australia could be about to record its worst inflation outcome in more than 31 years, paving the way for higher mortgage and lending rates.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the consumer price index data for the June quarter - when the price of a supermarket iceberg lettuce hit $10 - on Wednesday.

The financial market consensus is for a headline annual inflation rate of 6.2 per cent - the highest since the December quarter of 1990.

That would be more than the 5.1 per cent rate logged in the March quarter, which was the fastest pace of annual price growth in 21 years.

"Since then, inflation has likely broadened and deepened," St George chief economist Besa Deda said.

On Wednesday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will likely confirm what households across the country already know: the cost of living is rising.

Inflation is rising all over the world following the outbreak of war in Ukraine on the back of rising commodity and fuel prices.

AAP With The Project

Dinosaur fossils found in a 100 million-year-old river system that is now the Sahara Desert may be the answer to the Loch Ness Monster mystery.
