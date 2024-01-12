The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Indulging In A Cheeky Late-Night Snack Might Be Very Bad For Your Health

Indulging In A Cheeky Late-Night Snack Might Be Very Bad For Your Health

Experts caution that late-night meals, a common practice for nearly 60% of over 34,000 surveyed U.S. adults, may have unintended health consequences.

Marie-Pierre St-Onge, a nutrition and sleep scientist from Columbia University, explains that evolution has naturally programmed our bodies to process nutrients during the day and store energy at night.

Recent research has shown that eating within three hours of bedtime can worsen heartburn and acid reflux symptoms, as well as disrupt sleep patterns.

Frank Scheer, a neuroscientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston has delved into the relationship between late-night eating, body weight, and metabolic health. 

In a 2019 study, 900 middle-aged and older adults consuming over 100 calories within two hours of bedtime were 80% more likely to be overweight or obese. Similar results emerged in studies conducted in Sweden and Japan.

Behavioural neuroscientist Erin Hanlon from the University of Chicago emphasises that consuming carbohydrates in the evening results in greater blood sugar spikes, which may eventually increase the risk of high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes. 

Although definite causation is challenging to establish due to various factors like genetics, exercise, and sleep, research is beginning to show the direct effects of meal timing on our health.

For the healthiest outcome, St-Onge recommends avoiding food three to four hours before bedtime, while Scheer suggests scheduling the largest meals between 7am and 7pm. The key is finding a balance between not eating too close to bedtime and avoiding late-night hunger pangs.

For individuals, like shift workers, who often find themselves having to eat later in the evening, St-Onge suggests opting for smaller, nutritious meals or snacks with lower fat and sugar content, such as plain yoghurt with fruit or vegetables with hummus.

Tasmanian Garden Wins The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest
NEXT STORY

Tasmanian Garden Wins The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tasmanian Garden Wins The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest

Tasmanian Garden Wins The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest

Kathleen Murray proudly snagged the top spot in the first-ever World’s Ugliest Lawn competition, a global event stemming from a Swedish initiative promoting water-saving and eco-friendly gardening.
Teacher’s List Of Banned Words Sparks Debate

Teacher’s List Of Banned Words Sparks Debate

One teacher’s list of prohibited words, including “Rizz”, “Bruh”, “Period!” and “Big Dawg”, has sparked debate online on what is acceptable language in the classroom.
Victoria's First Pet Survey Shows Cavoodles Are The Most Popular Dogs

Victoria's First Pet Survey Shows Cavoodles Are The Most Popular Dogs

Victoria’s Labor government has released the results of the first-ever pet census, revealing cavoodles as one of the most popular dog breeds for the state.
Cairns Pancake House Celebrated For Urging Customers To “Join The Cash Revolution”

Cairns Pancake House Celebrated For Urging Customers To “Join The Cash Revolution”

A small business in Far North Queensland has been celebrated for their strong stance on cash payments, with a sign declaring “cash is king” and urging customers to “join the cash revolution”.
FKA Twigs Calls Out ‘Double Standards’ In Ad Industry After Campaign Banned For Being “Overly Sexualised”

FKA Twigs Calls Out ‘Double Standards’ In Ad Industry After Campaign Banned For Being “Overly Sexualised”

Musician FKA Twigs has called out the ‘double standards’ in the advertising industry after a Calvin Klein ad featuring her was banned weeks after actor Jeremy Allen White’s underwear advertisement went viral.