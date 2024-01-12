Indulging In A Cheeky Late-Night Snack Might Be Very Bad For Your Health

Marie-Pierre St-Onge, a nutrition and sleep scientist from Columbia University, explains that evolution has naturally programmed our bodies to process nutrients during the day and store energy at night.

Recent research has shown that eating within three hours of bedtime can worsen heartburn and acid reflux symptoms, as well as disrupt sleep patterns.

Frank Scheer, a neuroscientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston has delved into the relationship between late-night eating, body weight, and metabolic health.

In a 2019 study, 900 middle-aged and older adults consuming over 100 calories within two hours of bedtime were 80% more likely to be overweight or obese. Similar results emerged in studies conducted in Sweden and Japan.

Behavioural neuroscientist Erin Hanlon from the University of Chicago emphasises that consuming carbohydrates in the evening results in greater blood sugar spikes, which may eventually increase the risk of high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes.

Although definite causation is challenging to establish due to various factors like genetics, exercise, and sleep, research is beginning to show the direct effects of meal timing on our health.

For the healthiest outcome, St-Onge recommends avoiding food three to four hours before bedtime, while Scheer suggests scheduling the largest meals between 7am and 7pm. The key is finding a balance between not eating too close to bedtime and avoiding late-night hunger pangs.

For individuals, like shift workers, who often find themselves having to eat later in the evening, St-Onge suggests opting for smaller, nutritious meals or snacks with lower fat and sugar content, such as plain yoghurt with fruit or vegetables with hummus.