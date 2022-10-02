The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Indonesia Soccer Riot Kills More Than 120 People

Indonesia Soccer Riot Kills More Than 120 People

At least 129 people have died after police fired tear gas to disperse rioting fans in Indonesia's East Java province.

Most of the victims died from a lack of oxygen during a stampede after fans invaded the pitch in the Kanjuruhan stadium on Saturday night as hosts Arema Malang lost 3-2 to rival East Java club Persebaya Surabaya.

"We regret and deplore the tragedy," provincial police chief Nico Afinta told a news conference on Sunday.

Given the fierce rivalry between the two sets of supporters, police "had suggested that the match be attended by Arema fans only", he said.

Afinta said two police officers were among the dead.

Malang health chief Widjanto Widjoyo put the death toll at 129, based on information collected from hospitals in the city.

"We will create a call centre to provide information for families looking for their loved ones," he said.

All remaining competition fixtures have been suspended for a week, while the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) said Arema would not host games for the rest of the season.

A team had been formed to investigate the incident, PSSI said.

"We regret the action of Arema supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium," PSSI chief Mochamad Iriawan said.

"We offer condolences and apologise to the victims' families and all parties for the incident."

AAP with The Project.

Shops In England Banned From Displaying Junk Food By Checkouts And Entrances
NEXT STORY

Shops In England Banned From Displaying Junk Food By Checkouts And Entrances

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Shops In England Banned From Displaying Junk Food By Checkouts And Entrances

    Shops In England Banned From Displaying Junk Food By Checkouts And Entrances

    New legislation has been passed and comes into effect today that will ban supermarkets in England from being able to display junk food in locations with high foot traffic, including shop entrances and checkouts.
    Bruce Willis Denies Selling Rights To His Face For Deepfake Movies

    Bruce Willis Denies Selling Rights To His Face For Deepfake Movies

    Actor Bruce Willis recently retired from making movies after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects speech.
    Bella Hadid Was Spray Painted Into A Dress On The Runway

    Bella Hadid Was Spray Painted Into A Dress On The Runway

    At Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid walked the runway for Coperni in nothing but underwear. Then, something genuinely amazing occurred.
    Fenrir The Savannah Named The Tallest Domestic Cat In The World

    Fenrir The Savannah Named The Tallest Domestic Cat In The World

    Meet Fenrir, the tallest domestic cat in the world.
    Optus Yet To Provide Government Agencies With Information About Affected Customers

    Optus Yet To Provide Government Agencies With Information About Affected Customers

    Optus is yet to provide government agencies with information about affected customers following a massive data breach potentially impacting millions of Australians.