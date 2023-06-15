Indonesia Scraps Mandatory COVID Vaccine Entry Requirements For Tourists

Indonesia has scrapped its mandatory Covid vaccination requirements for foreigners ahead of its peak holiday season.

The move means that travellers looking to enter the island nation no longer need to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter or travel domestically.

A letter from the Indonesian government’s Covid-19 Handling Task Force announced the change and was subsequently reflected on the Australian government’s Smartraveller website to reflect the change.

“You no longer need to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter Indonesia or travel domestically,” it stated.

At the beginning of the pandemic, a total ban on tourists was implemented by the country and was only lifted once the coronavirus vaccine became widespread, with only those able to show proof of their immunity allowed to enter.

Now, Bali and the rest of the country has been given the green light, with no jab paperwork required at all.