Indonesia Announces ‘Digital Nomad Visa’ For Remote Workers To Live Tax-free

The new visa allows internationals to live in Indonesia tax-free if they earn money from a company outside the country.

The tourism minister, Santiago Uno, hopes it will entice freelance workers to tourist destinations that have been impacted by Covid.

Under the plan for the five-year visa, Uno predicts 3.6 million people will live and work in Indonesia without taking local jobs.

The plans for the visa were introduced last year, but were put on hold as the Covid pandemic continued.

“Now with the pandemic handled and all the ministries getting involved and cooperating from the health side to the immigrations office, we believe that this is an opportune time to relaunch this idea,” Uno said.

Indonesia joins 25 other countries that have introduced a digital nomad-style visa in the wake of Covid; Andorra, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cabo Verde, Cayman Islands, Croatia, Curaçao, Dominica, Dubai, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Iceland, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Montserrat, Norway, Portugal, Seychelles, Spain, Taiwan, and The Czech Republic.