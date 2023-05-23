The Project

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Australia To A Rockstar Welcome

Move over, Joe Biden, eat your heart out, Justin Trudeau, because India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in town, and he is getting the kind of welcome other pollies can only dream of

Chartered planes, buses and a car convoy have converged in Sydney for a 20,000-strong rally for Prime Minister Modi.

Supporters credit his progressive policies with pulling millions out of poverty.

Modi has also elevated India from a developing nation to a superpower and is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy.

But while wildly popular, Modi is polarising too; slammed for discriminating against Muslims and other minorities and promoting a Hindu nationalist view critics say is dangerous.

There are more than a million Indians that call Australia home, and with strong trade and defence ties between our two countries, the relationship is tight.

