India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Australia To A Rockstar Welcome

Chartered planes, buses and a car convoy have converged in Sydney for a 20,000-strong rally for Prime Minister Modi.

Supporters credit his progressive policies with pulling millions out of poverty.

Modi has also elevated India from a developing nation to a superpower and is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy.

But while wildly popular, Modi is polarising too; slammed for discriminating against Muslims and other minorities and promoting a Hindu nationalist view critics say is dangerous.

There are more than a million Indians that call Australia home, and with strong trade and defence ties between our two countries, the relationship is tight.