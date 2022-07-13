The Project

Indian Police Surprised After Pulling Over TukTuk With 27 People Inside

Indian police were left surprised when they pulled over a speeding tuk-tuk and found that a total of 27 people were inside.

The video shows 27 people, including children and elderly residents, disembarking the auto-rickshaw in Fatehpur.

A policeman is seen counting each passenger as they exit the vehicle.

At most, rickshaws can accommodate three people but some are modified for six passengers. 

The police were "shocked to see over two dozen passengers inside", Rajesh Kumar, superintendent of Fatehpur police, told the Times of India newspaper.

Related Articles

Golf legend Tiger Woods has attacked Greg Norman and sided with the decision to uninvite Norman to the 150th British Open celebrations.
A shopper has stumbled across an incredible find hidden inside a designer bag she bought from an op shop for $10.
Ticket holders under the age of 18 to Splendour in the Grass have been told they cannot attend the NSW festival unless an adult accompanies them.
The hearing of the January 6 committee is focusing on a tweet by former U.S. President Donald Trump that triggered the Capital Riots.
Twitter has sued Elon Musk for violating the $US44 billion ($A65 billion) deal to buy the social media platform.