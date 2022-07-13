Indian Police Surprised After Pulling Over TukTuk With 27 People Inside

The video shows 27 people, including children and elderly residents, disembarking the auto-rickshaw in Fatehpur.

A policeman is seen counting each passenger as they exit the vehicle.

In UP's Fatehpur, an auto rickshaw ferrying 27 commuters was stopped by the local police during a check. The auto was later seized. pic.twitter.com/hez49t9eJS — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 11, 2022

At most, rickshaws can accommodate three people but some are modified for six passengers.

The police were "shocked to see over two dozen passengers inside", Rajesh Kumar, superintendent of Fatehpur police, told the Times of India newspaper.