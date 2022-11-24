The Project

Indian Police Accuse Rats Of Eating 600KG Of Cannabis From Station Storeroom

We’re suggesting they start a ‘joint’ task force to hash out the situation.

You’re not tripping; this is 100% true.

Indian police have claimed that rats have eaten over 600 kg of cannabis after a court asked to see the confiscated drugs during a trial for people facing smuggling charges.

Finally, proof that rats get the munchie too.

Mathura Police say the drugs have gone missing from two storerooms and were eaten by rodents, which we can only assume are named Harold and Kumar.

These stoner rats have caused a bit of a complicated situation because that cannabis was supposed to be shown in court as evidence.

And to be blunt - it’s not good.

Trials in India can take years, if not decades, and many accused often escape punishment over poor police investigations or evidence management.

The prosecution told the court that nearly 700 kg of cannabis stored across several police stations in the district were under threat from rats.

Just to clarify, we’re talking about actual rodents with tails, not crooked cops.

Police in neighbouring Bihar state in the same year claimed rats had drunk nearly one million litres of alcohol kept in storerooms in one of the country’s few dry states.

Guess we know why the collective term for rats is mischief!

