Indian Official Suspended From Job After Asking For Reservoir To Be Drained To Find His Mobile Phone

An Indian official has been suspended from his job for wasting hundreds and thousands of gallons of water after he ordered a reservoir to be drained.. so he could find his mobile phone.

Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector, dropped his phone in the Paralkot reservoir in central India last week when he tried to take a selfie.

After divers were initially sent into the reservoir and failed to find his Samsung phone, he ordered the entire reservoir to be drained.

It took more than three days to drain the 530,000 gallons of water, and once the phone was found, it did not work.

Vishwas claimed the phone contained sensitive government information and that he had the correct permissions to drain the reservoir.

However, the State government said he had missed his position and wasted freshwater during a heat wave.

