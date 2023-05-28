The Project

Indian Government Official Drains An Entire 2 Million Litre Reservoir To Retrieve Phone

And before you judge, be honest with yourself. If you had the power, you’d probably do the same thing.

One government official in India is in a spot of bother after he ordered a Kherkatta Dam to be drained of over 2 million litres of water after he dropped his phone in it.

Apparently, the device held sensitive government data and, in a statement to local media, food inspector Rajesh Vishwas said that he was forced to drain “some water” into a nearby canal.

Priyanka Shukla, a Kanker district official, commented, “Water is an essential resource and it cannot be wasted like this.”

The state’s opposition BJP party’s national Vice-President tweeted, “When people are depending upon tankers for water facility in scorching summers, the officer has drained 41 lakh (hundred thousand) litres which could have been used for irrigation purpose for 1,500 acres of land.”

Image: YouTube @KhabarBebak

