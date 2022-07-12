Indian Gang Scam Russian Gamblers With Elaborate Fake Cricket League

The group were busted after elaborately recreating the richest competition in cricket, the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Marketed as the “Indian Premier Cricket League”, the gang rented a farm in Gujarat and hired local labourers to play dressed in replica jerseys of 3 IPL teams; the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

Speaking to reporters, Police Inspector Bhavesh Rathod said a cricket pitch was installed with “boundary lines and halogen lamps”.

“Besides this the accused had set up high-resolution cameras on the ground and used computer-generated graphics to display scores on a live-streaming screen,” he said.

The camera work only showed close-ups of the players and did not show shots of the full ground. Fake crowd noise was also added to make it more realistic.

The group used Telegram to fish for Russian punters, and walkie-talkies were used by the ‘umpires’ to dictate play.

The umpire “would signal the bowler and batsman to hit a six, four or get out”, Rathod added.

Despite the IPL having finished three weeks ago, the rogue group managed to get to the ‘quarter finals’ of the competition before being busted by police.

Investigators believe the scam was set up by a Russian mastermind, with the Indian gang acting on their orders.