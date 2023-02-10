India Encourages Citizens To 'Hug A Cow' On Valentine's Day

India has introduced 'Cow Hug Day' on the 14th of February to compete with the romantic Western holiday in the hope it will instill better Hindu values within their people.

In Hinduism, cows are considered holy creatures that require worship. The Animal Welfare Board of India said that "hugging cows will bring emotional richness and increase individual and collective happiness."

80% of Indians are Hindus, including Prime Minister Nerenda Modi, who is using her position of power to push a religious agenda.

As cows hold extreme significance in Hinduism, the government is urging people to use the 14th of February to worship cows rather than other humans.

Some devout Hindus believe that Valentine's Day promotes promiscuity and are so unsupportive of the holiday that they bombard restaurants and public parks to ruin smitten lovers' dates.

These religious vigilantes have even been known to storm into stores and burn their Valentine's Day cards. If anyone knows Ralph from 'The Simpsons', they'd know he would take this personally.

So if you aren't going to 'choo choo choose' a human for Valentine's Day this year, consider taking a leaf out of India's book by celebrating 'Cow Hug Day'.

It isn't clear if the cows will be totally into it, but it would be less destructive than setting fire to the card section at your IGA.