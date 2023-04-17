The Project

Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe Filmed In Clash Outside A Melbourne Strip Club

Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe was filmed in the early hours of Sunday outside Maxine's Gentleman's Club in the inner northern suburb of Brunswick.

"All I want to say to the black brothers there and anyone that we're fighting,'' she said, "any black man that stands with the f***ing white little c*** like that, youse can all get f***ed too."

In response to one man calling her a "racist dog," she said: "You know what I say to you? Small penis, small penis."

Independent senator Jacqui Lambie told Sky News, "you cannot keep doing this", directing her words at Thorpe.

"A good start would be ... take the responsibility for your own actions and take them into your own hands," she said.

"There is no getting out of this; you are a politician. Sometimes we do muck up, but not taking any responsibility for yourself is not very helpful."

Senator Lambie said the Victorian senator should seek counselling if she wasn't in a good way, as "something needs to be done".

In a statement to Seven News, who revealed the video, Senator Thorpe said she did not start the fight but was provoked over her views on Indigenous affairs.

"It's sad people are utilising whatever they can to drag me down when we're trying to discuss important issues in this country," she said.

With AAP.

