Indecisiveness May Lead To People Making Smarter Judgements, New Research Suggests

There are many ways to measure indecisiveness, with the Frost Indecisiveness Scale used by many psychologists.

The scale asks participants to rate a series of statements on a scale of 1 (strongly disagree) to 5 (strongly agree).

They include:

I try to put off making decisions

I have a hard time planning my free time

I often worry about making the wrong choice

It seems that deciding on the most trivial thing takes me a long time

Psychologists have shown, using this scale, that those who are more indecisive are scared of the shame or regret that may come with making the wrong choice, and therefore they put off making decisions until they are certain of the correct choice.

But recent research, however, has shown that those who struggle to come to a quick decision may protect themselves from important cognitive bias.

A study conducted by Jana-Maria Hohnsbehn, a doctoral researcher, and Iris Schneider, a professor of social psychology at the TU Dresden, used the same Frost Indecisiveness Scale and focused on participants who showed “trait ambivalence”.

Those high in trait ambivalence take a longer time to make decisions, but Hohnsbehn and Schneider found that they are also less prone to bias when coming to their judgements.

“The general experience of being ambivalent needs to be embraced,” Hohnsbehn suggests.

“It can give us necessary pause, signalling to us that things are complex and that we need more time to engage in more careful thought about our decision.”

Steven Levitt, an economist at the University of Chicago, recommends that although we shouldn’t be making any decisions on a whim, breaking through your hesitancy to make decision may leave you happier.

“A good rule of thumb in decision making is, whenever you cannot decide what you should do, choose the action that represents a change, rather than continuing the status quo,” Levitt explained.