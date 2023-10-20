The Project

Incredible Footage Shows Bear Stealing Frozen Lasagna After Breaking Into House

Garfield is furious!

Bears have been increasingly venturing into residential areas and pilfering people's homes for food.

As food grows scarcer in their natural habitats, they seek out a seemingly endless source of sustenance: human food.

In their quest for delicious pic-a-nic baskets, these formidable creatures can inflict substantial property damage and pose a threat to human safety.

Moreover, they can disrupt dinner plans, as one resident in the United States recently discovered.

A now-viral video circulating online captures a female black bear entering a home in Barkhamsted, Connecticut, as reported by the New York Post.

The sizable animal meanders through the house, eventually opening a freezer, snatching a lasagna, and making a hasty escape through a window. The homeowner was alerted to the pasta thief when their ring camera detected movement, capturing the entire incident.

The homeowner was left astounded, stating to CBS 58, "I knew no one was supposed to be at home at that time, so I checked, and it was the bear... You can see it moving from room to room, as comfortable as I am in my own house."

Regrettably, the lasagna was lost forever, with the homeowner lamenting, "My mom made me some lasagna, I left it in the freezer, and the bear just, you know, took it."

