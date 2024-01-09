Increasing Number Of Separated Couples Can’t Afford To Split Their Household From Their Ex

According to Services Australia, there has been a 47 per cent increase since 2018 in the number of people claiming a government benefit living “separated under one roof”.

The Separation Guide’s 2023 report found that cost of living pressures meant separated couples were unable to set up their own homes.

“Couples who have decided to separate are finding that setting up two separate homes is becoming increasingly difficult,” the report found.

The report also found a 47 per cent increase in couples attempting to negotiate their own divorces.

“This figure gives us cause for alarm, as our triaging Q&A finds only 7% of respondents are suitable for DIY agreement approach,” The Separation Guide report said.