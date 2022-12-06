The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Increased Police Presence At Airports Over Christmas In Crackdown On Bad Behaviour

Increased Police Presence At Airports Over Christmas In Crackdown On Bad Behaviour

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is reminding passengers to watch how much they drink at airports when travelling over Christmas, in a crackdown on unruly behaviour.

There will be increased police presence at airports across the country in an effort to stamp out bad behaviour over the Christmas period.

More than 330 alleged offenders were charged at Australian airports between May and October this year, with most charges relating to intoxication, assault, possessing prohibited weapons and public disturbance.

An increased number of AFP officers will patrol airports, with AFP dogs also used to detect any illegal cash, drugs, firearms or technology devices.

"The majority of passengers do the right thing but we know those who do not can be disruptive for other passengers," AFP Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee said on Tuesday.

"People who are unruly on aircraft should understand that this may mean they will not be allowed to travel and will impact their holiday plans.

"For this reason, we are asking the public to be mindful of how much they are drinking at airports."

The AFP has asked the public to report if they observe anything unusual while working or travelling through one of the nation's major airports.

Suspicious activity includes someone taking an unusually keen interest in security procedures or someone recording or taking photos in sensitive areas of the airport.

AAP with The Project.

Sydney Grocer Stuns Shoppers After Adding Surcharge To Cold Drinks
NEXT STORY

Sydney Grocer Stuns Shoppers After Adding Surcharge To Cold Drinks

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sydney Grocer Stuns Shoppers After Adding Surcharge To Cold Drinks

    Sydney Grocer Stuns Shoppers After Adding Surcharge To Cold Drinks

    Summer is here, and so is the heat. There’s nothing better than a nice cold beverage after a day in the sun.
    Kmart To Introduce Digital Receipts From Today To Help Reduce Paper Wastage

    Kmart To Introduce Digital Receipts From Today To Help Reduce Paper Wastage

    The shift away from physical receipts could help the planet.
    Australia Faces Champagne Shortage Ahead Of Christmas Holidays

    Australia Faces Champagne Shortage Ahead Of Christmas Holidays

    Your favourite bubbly may be harder to find this Christmas as the country faces a mild shortage of champagne heading into the holiday season.
    Guns N’ Roses Is Suing A Gun Store Over Its Name ‘Texas Guns N’ Roses’

    Guns N’ Roses Is Suing A Gun Store Over Its Name ‘Texas Guns N’ Roses’

    Guns N’ Roses is suing a Texas firearms store over its name, ‘Texas Guns N’ Roses’.
    Emmy-Winning Actress Kirstie Alley Dies Aged 71

    Emmy-Winning Actress Kirstie Alley Dies Aged 71

    Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on the classic sitcom Cheers and starred in films including Look Who's Talking, has died.