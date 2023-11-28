Incoming New Zealand Government Backflips On World-First Tobacco Laws Introduced By Jacinda Ardern

Under former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, new laws were brought in to ban the selling of tobacco to anyone born after January 1, 2009.

Now, the newly-elected coalition has plans to repeal those laws.

Speaking to Newshub Nation in New Zealand, incoming Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the law changes would significantly reduce tax revenues.

"We have to remember that the changes to the smoke-free legislation had a significant impact on the government books — with about $1 billion there," she said.

But the move to repeal the laws has been slammed by anti-tobacco campaigners.

"This is a major loss for public health and a huge win for the tobacco industry – whose profits will be boosted at the expense of Kiwi lives," said Health Coalition Aotearoa co-chair Boyd Swinburn.

Since Ardern's government introduced the laws, the U.K. has considered implementing the same bans, while it has also been raised in Australia.