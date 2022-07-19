The Project

In Very Sad News, We May Soon Be Paying More For Hot Chips

Just when you thought having cabbage on your Zinger burger was bad, now hot chip prices are set to rise due to increased prices of the beloved spud.

We’ve already been shocked by the price of lettuce – which is 95 per cent water anyway – but to now have the price of spuds potentially increase, it’s blasphemy. 

 

Farmers are warning of a potential 30 per cent price rise over the coming weeks, a result of rising production costs and the fuel price surge. 

 

This could see a 4kg bag of potatoes sell for $12, impacting on the price of the ever-popular hot chip. 

 

Any sports fan will tell you stadiums already overcharge for hot chips; I can’t imagine what it will look like in the future. 

 

NSW potato grower James Weir told The Today Show that cost of production is the main enforcer of rising costs. 

 

"Fuel prices, electricity, wages, and the cost of fertiliser is driving prices up. We need more as producers to be able to make it sustainable for us," Weir said. 

 

Weir also pointed to the fact that the price of fertiliser has tripled due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. 

 

"Fertiliser prices have really caught us by surprise and there is no end in sight for that either," he said 

 

The floods have also played a major part in many farmers losing crops. 

 

"We grow seed potatoes here in Crookwell and we've had to cancel a lot of our orders due to losing our crops. And I know some of our clients are not even going to plant a potato this year, because around Sydney their farms have just gone under water." 

 

"I'm not sure when it will get easier. If we don't see the increases in prices on our end, I think a lot of farmers are in trouble." 

 

Your local chicken shop chips can range from anywhere between $5 to $7, but a 30 per cent price rise would mean a small serve now costs closer to $9. 

