The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

'I'm Just Ken' Has Been Predicted As The 'Front Runner' For Best Original Song At The Oscars

'I'm Just Ken' Has Been Predicted As The 'Front Runner' For Best Original Song At The Oscars

The iconic 'I'm Just Ken' has been predicted to be the front-runner for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

People have been raving about Ryan Gosling's performance of the song, where he sings about the struggle of living in Barbie's world.

Billboard pegged the song as a potential candidate for an Oscar nomination, stating, "If 'I'm Just Ken' is nominated, it will be interesting to see if Ryan Gosling performs it on the Oscar telecast. He and his La La Land co-star Emma Stone opted not to perform 'City of Stars' on the telecast in 2017. John Legend, their co-star in the film, sang it instead. The song won the Oscar."

Not only will the 'Barbie' movie have 'I'm Just Ken' in the running for the prestigious award, but it is also rumoured that the stunning Billie Eilish song 'What Was I Made For' will be in the category.

The hauntingly beautiful track was written by Eilish and her brother Finneas. In an interview, Billie mentioned that director Greta Gerwig said, "I don't care. Please just, if you're inspired, make something. And if you're not, that's fine. It's fine. It would be my dream."

"And we truly sat down, and Finneas started playing piano, and… those first couple lyrics, 'I used to float, now I just fall down', just came right out…' I used to know, but I'm not sure now what I was made for'."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's emotional Bowser ballad 'Peaches' has also been named as a possible nomination, alongside 'For the First Time' from The Little Mermaid, 'The Fire Inside' from Flamin' Hot and 'Road to Freedom' from Rustin.

Voice To Parliament Referendum Date Confirmed As October 14
NEXT STORY

Voice To Parliament Referendum Date Confirmed As October 14

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Voice To Parliament Referendum Date Confirmed As October 14

    Voice To Parliament Referendum Date Confirmed As October 14

    Australians will vote on whether to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the constitution on October 14.
    Former ACCC Bosses Slam Government For Blocking Qatar Airways Flight Requests

    Former ACCC Bosses Slam Government For Blocking Qatar Airways Flight Requests

    Former ACCC bosses have criticised the federal government for blocking Qatar Airways flight requests to protect Qantas.
    Young Tennis Fan Chugging A Water Bottle At US Open Wins Fans Worldwide

    Young Tennis Fan Chugging A Water Bottle At US Open Wins Fans Worldwide

    One youngster has gone viral on social media for hilariously chugging a bottle of water while on the big screen at the US Open.
    Chess Player Accused Of Cheating With Anal-Beads Clears His Name

    Chess Player Accused Of Cheating With Anal-Beads Clears His Name

    Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann has officially been cleared of the bizarre allegations that he used vibrating anal beads to cheat and win the Sinquefield Cup. And yes, you read that correctly.
    Mum Blasted For Taking 18 Pieces Of Luggage

    Mum Blasted For Taking 18 Pieces Of Luggage

    But weirdly, just a book for carry-on.