'I'm Just Ken' Has Been Predicted As The 'Front Runner' For Best Original Song At The Oscars

People have been raving about Ryan Gosling's performance of the song, where he sings about the struggle of living in Barbie's world.

Billboard pegged the song as a potential candidate for an Oscar nomination, stating, "If 'I'm Just Ken' is nominated, it will be interesting to see if Ryan Gosling performs it on the Oscar telecast. He and his La La Land co-star Emma Stone opted not to perform 'City of Stars' on the telecast in 2017. John Legend, their co-star in the film, sang it instead. The song won the Oscar."

Not only will the 'Barbie' movie have 'I'm Just Ken' in the running for the prestigious award, but it is also rumoured that the stunning Billie Eilish song 'What Was I Made For' will be in the category.

The hauntingly beautiful track was written by Eilish and her brother Finneas. In an interview, Billie mentioned that director Greta Gerwig said, "I don't care. Please just, if you're inspired, make something. And if you're not, that's fine. It's fine. It would be my dream."

"And we truly sat down, and Finneas started playing piano, and… those first couple lyrics, 'I used to float, now I just fall down', just came right out…' I used to know, but I'm not sure now what I was made for'."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's emotional Bowser ballad 'Peaches' has also been named as a possible nomination, alongside 'For the First Time' from The Little Mermaid, 'The Fire Inside' from Flamin' Hot and 'Road to Freedom' from Rustin.