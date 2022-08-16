Ikea Shoppers Rush for Exits as Shanghai Store Snaps into Lockdown

We all know Ikea is difficult to navigate at the best of times, but shoppers in Shanghai quickly established where the exits were and made a dash for the doors as the furniture store issued an emergency lockdown over the weekend.

The call was made after a customer was discovered to be in close contact with a positive Covid case.

The country’s strict policy has seen lockdowns occur in all manner of unusual locations including, restaurants, gyms and offices.

And while there are probably worse places to be locked down in than a superstore with beds, couches and meatballs, many patrons of the store in Shanghai’s Xuhui district managed to push their way past security guards and avoid the quarantine.

The health commission has ordered a two-day quarantine followed by five days of health monitoring for anyone who was at the store.