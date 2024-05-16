IKEA Now Serving Up Plant-Based Hot Dogs For Just $2

In celebration of the new veg-friendly menu item, IKEA will be giving out free Plant Dogs from from their Plant Dog Truck at various locations across Sydney.

From May 28, customers with IKEA family memberships can enjoy a complimentary plant-based hot dog or serving of plant-based meatballs from the Plant Dog Truck.

The Plant Dog is made from rice protein, carrot, onion, and apple, and is part the Swedish furniture giant's commitment to making 50 per cent of its restaurant meals plant-based by 2025.

“With our new plant-based version of the famous IKEA hot dog, we’ve created a delicious alternative while continuing our commitment to reduce our climate footprint," said Tim Prevade, IKEA Australia Food Manager.

“We’ve spent a lot of time in development to perfect not only the Plant Dog taste, but the texture so it gives the classic ‘snap’ when you bite into it, just like a traditional hot dog.”

The Plant-Dog will be available from the Plant Dog Truck at IKEA Tempe and Marsden Park stores, as well as Bondi Beach and Paramatta.

The Plant-Dog will also be available at the IKEA bistro at all ten stores nationwide.