The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

IKEA Now Serving Up Plant-Based Hot Dogs For Just $2

IKEA Now Serving Up Plant-Based Hot Dogs For Just $2

IKEA is now offering a sustainable twist on their iconic hot dogs, with a plant-based option available for just $2.

In celebration of the new veg-friendly menu item, IKEA will be giving out free Plant Dogs from from their Plant Dog Truck at various locations across Sydney.

From May 28, customers with IKEA family memberships can enjoy a complimentary plant-based hot dog or serving of plant-based meatballs from the Plant Dog Truck.

The Plant Dog is made from rice protein, carrot, onion, and apple, and is part the Swedish furniture giant's commitment to making 50 per cent of its restaurant meals plant-based by 2025.

“With our new plant-based version of the famous IKEA hot dog, we’ve created a delicious alternative while continuing our commitment to reduce our climate footprint," said Tim Prevade, IKEA Australia Food Manager.

“We’ve spent a lot of time in development to perfect not only the Plant Dog taste, but the texture so it gives the classic ‘snap’ when you bite into it, just like a traditional hot dog.”    

The Plant-Dog will be available from the Plant Dog Truck at IKEA Tempe and Marsden Park stores, as well as Bondi Beach and Paramatta.

The Plant-Dog will also be available at the IKEA bistro at all ten stores nationwide. 

Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Tells Women They Shouldn't Have Careers During College Commencement Speech
NEXT STORY

Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Tells Women They Shouldn't Have Careers During College Commencement Speech

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Tells Women They Shouldn't Have Careers During College Commencement Speech

Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Tells Women They Shouldn't Have Careers During College Commencement Speech

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker used a commencement speech to congratulate the graduating class while also telling the women in the room that they were probably more excited to get married and have kids.
Premier League Clubs To Vote On Scrapping VAR After Fan Disapproval

Premier League Clubs To Vote On Scrapping VAR After Fan Disapproval

The Premier League's 20 clubs will discuss a proposal to scrap the use of VAR for refereeing decisions.
Statement From The University Of Melbourne

Statement From The University Of Melbourne

Statement From The University Of Melbourne
Australia Wins Right To Host 2026 Women's Asian Cup

Australia Wins Right To Host 2026 Women's Asian Cup

The Asian Football Confederation has ticked off on Australia's bid to host the 2026 Asian Cup.
Canadian Waitress Furious After Australian Customers Leave Without Tipping

Canadian Waitress Furious After Australian Customers Leave Without Tipping

Okay Aussies, listen up. If you’re thinking of travelling to North America anytime soon, then take note of the following cautionary tale to avoid any cultural culinary conflict.