Ignoring Your Kids For Your Phone May Lead To Phone Addictions In Teenagers

Phone addiction among today's youth is a problem, and of course it is; it’s prevalent in all of us. We live on the things. It’s the last thing we look at before we go to bed and the first thing we look at when we wake up. We take it to the bathroom with us; we use it when we’re eating, we work from it; we ignore phone calls to continue scrolling social media on it. So naturally, monkey see monkey do. The kids are all over it.

The study focuses on the detrimental effects phone use can have on children both cognitively and socially. And again, given that most people communicate via text or sharing memes, it’s hardly surprising.

So what can be done? Experts suggest not having children so you have time to focus on your phone more. By experts, I mean me.

No, I’m a parent, and I’ve set rules in my house about phones and screen time. Mostly because I found that I was being ignored in favour of an iPad or Nintendo Switch, and when I’d get mad about it, I realised I would often be half-engaged while working on my computer or my phone.

I had to Google the term ‘phubbing’ but not because I’ve not been guilty of it. But I am pleased to say that I’ve kicked the phubbness (?) out of my life in exchange for fully engaging interactions with my kids, my beautiful children who are, in many ways, more fun than memes, I suppose.