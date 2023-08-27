Iggy Azalea Forced Off Stage In Saudi Arabia

Azalea was the headline act at the e-sports event Gamers8 when she split her pants and authorities prevented her from continuing with the show, she explained on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a series of since deleted tweets, the performer went on to say that even though she swapped her pants off stage, she was not allowed to continue performing after comments she made that "sent the authorities over the edge."

"I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organisers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it was the police at the side of stage," Azalea continued.

The Fancy rapper also addressed the matter on Instagram, saying, “Saudi Arabia… Wasssssss…. probably the worst possible place to have my pants split,” she wrote alongside clips of the show, including the moment her pants split open.

Azalea also thanked her fans and the promoters a number of times, saying “I love you guys this was not what I intended for the show but it’s a memory I’ll have forever & ultimately showed me how kind, loving & supportive people can be while you’re having such an embarrassing moment.”