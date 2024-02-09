The Project

If You've Got A Spare $90,000, You Can Snap Up A Club Premium Ticket To The Super Bowl

In anticipation of their sixth Super Bowl appearance, 2023 champions, The Kansas City Chiefs, are gearing up for a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

But if you're wanting to attend the game, you'll have to dig deep into your pockets as even the cheapest tickets on the market will set you back a couple thousand dollars.

An entry-level ticket is priced at over 10,000 Australian dollars, while the really fancy options like Club Premium or Club Sideline seats can reach as high as 137,00 Australian dollars per ticket.

The Kansas City Chiefs extraordinary performance on the field is matched only by the off-field intrigue surrounding star tight end Travis Kelce's romance with global superstar Taylor Swift. 

There has been much speculation that Swift, frequently seen at Kelce's games since they became a couple, will attend this year's Super Bowl. However, she might not make it as she's set to perform the Tokyo leg of her Eras Tour in the days leading up to the match. Her last performance in Japan is on February 10, leaving fans hopeful that she'll jet straight to the game so she can cheer from the stands.

Even if Tay Tay doesn't make it to Las Vegas in time, music fans can still expect to have their minds blown by superstar Usher, who's set to headline the halftime show.

If you don't have the cash to splash on attending the big game, you can catch it on screens live from 10:30 am this coming Monday!

