If You Use Your Phone Without A Case, Then Apparently You Are Wealthy

Gone are the days when we see wealthy folk dripping in gold and diamonds; we are now in the more subtle era, an era being referred to as ‘stealth wealth’.

Cashed-up show-offs are parading their exorbitant bank accounts by having less or underdressing.

This era of ‘stealth wealth’ has rejected opulent clothing and thunderous logos in favour of subtle ways for the filthy rich to declare their financial status.

We can see this trend in trainers that are brand new but appear to be torn and weathered. They’re so filthy looking that op-shops wouldn’t even sell them, but they’re hitting the market with price tags of over a thousand dollars.

We have also seen a rise in tracksuits - a uniform previously donned only by Vicky Pollard from Little Britain - however, now these tracksuits are hundreds and hundreds of dollars. Yeah, but no, but yeah, but no thanks.

The trend of ‘less is more’ has bled into the way rich people use their iPhones. They’re opting to ditch the case completely, which is one of the most terrifying acts of tech-rebellion in this day and age.

It seems relatively innocuous. No phone case - who cares? But the message is clear: these people have enough money to replace their phones over and over and over again.

In an age where iPhones have never been so expensive, these caseless, dare I say, naked phones are the ultimate way of telling people that you’re a part of the expensive minimalist movement.

Naked phones are all over our screens at the moment, too. Shows like Succession and White Lotus have enough nudity to make you blush (if nude phones make you blush).

And celebrities are jumping on the bandwagon by stripping their phones of their cases, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Jay Z.

So, if you’re in the mood to show off your impressive income, take your phone case off and hope that you never ever drop your phone again.

Image: HBO