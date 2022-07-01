If You Test Positive To COVID-19, You Will No Longer Be Paid To Stay At Home

The Albanese government confirmed today that the plans made by the previous government to end the pandemic disaster payments will go ahead.

Health Minister Mark Butler said that the federal government could not continue to fund the emergency payments, even if a new wave of cases is expected.

"We're going to have to start moving towards more normal programs that support the Australian community, and people have been on notice about that for some time," he told ABC radio on Friday.

"We can't continue forever to fund from the budget the gaps in the labour market that exist," he said.

A seven-day isolation period is still required for those who test positive to COVID-19.

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus says the decision will now force people to go to work even if they have COVID just to make ends meet.

"When everyone in a workplace gets COVID, it takes that workplace out. We know what effect that has on the whole economy. For public health reasons, as well as for all workers, we need to make sure we're supporting everyone," she said.

"We've already been through this. We know exactly what happens if you don't support people to stay at home.

"If they don't have any money, and they've got no choice to pay their bills or to stay at home, people, lots of people, will go to work, because they've got no choice," Ms McManus said.

Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said that with more than $1 trillion in debt to pay, some tough decisions had to be made.

"We inherited a budget with a trillion dollars of debt, so keeping to the plan of letting these payments expire two and a half years into the pandemic is the responsible thing to do," he said.

Those who began their isolation period on June 30 will still be eligible to apply for disaster payments until July 13.