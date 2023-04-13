The Project

If Pineapple On Pizza Wasn't Controversial Enough, Get Ready For Banana On Pizza

And it's not a dessert pizza, either.

A diner in the US has created an abomination, taking fruity pizza toppings possibly a step too far and have put bananas on pizza.

It has a peanut butter base topped with cheese, banana, bacon and a drizzle of honey.

Roscoe's Pizza in Ohio dubbed it "The Elvis", saying the pizza was inspired by Elvis Presley's favourite combination of food, peanut butter, bacon and banana sandwiches.

The internet went wild when they saw this concoction.

"That's a weird combination," one person said.

"This made me cry, and I like pineapple on pizza, another added.

"Was this made by a pregnant woman?"

Surprisingly, there are many people who enjoy 'The Elvis'.

"This is one of my faves. I always have a hard time deciding between this or the pickle pie lol," one user shared.

"This is my boyfriend's FAAVVEE! I always have to snag a piece first because if not, he will demolish the whole thing!"

Image: Roscoe's Pizza - Corwin, Ohio

