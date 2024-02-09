Identical Twin Sisters Give Birth 22 Minutes Apart

The sisters fell pregnant at the same time purely by chance, with their due dates a fortnight apart.

"We magically fell pregnant at the same time, which was crazy," Nicole told Seven News.

Nicole was the first to start contractions and head to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, with Renee's waters breaking not long after, causing her to rush to the emergency room.

Renee's daughter, Ruby, arrived before her mother could make it to a birthing suite, born in the hospital foyer.

Nicole's son, Zavian, was born 22 minutes later.

"We've been hanging out on maternity leave the past two or three weeks, just nesting and waiting, thinking I was going to go at least a week before because our due date was 10 days apart, but now she actually beat me by 22 minutes," Nicole said.

"I couldn't believe it," Renee said "We've just been laughing about it all day."

"It was just meant to be, and I think everyone has just manifested this happening," Nicole said.