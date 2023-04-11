Iconic Kitchen Brand Tupperware On The Brink Of Collapse Amid Fears Of The Company’s Future

The 77-year-old icon announced higher interest costs, and internal and external business economics had challenged it.

“Tupperware has embarked on a journey to turn around our operations, and today marks a critical step in addressing our capital and liquidity position,” Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands Miguel Fernandez said in a statement.

“The company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the impacts of recent events, and we are taking immediate action to seek additional financing and address our financial position.”

The business has struggled in recent years to keep up with competitors, failing to attract younger customers with newer and trendier products.

Tupperware shares plunged by almost 50 per cent on April 10 and have been down 90 per cent since last year.

“Due to the challenging internal and external business economics, coupled with the increased levels and cost of borrowings under its credit facility, the company currently forecasts that, if it is unable to obtain adequate capital resources or amendments to its credit agreement, it may not have adequate liquidity in the near term,” it said in an announcement to the New York Stock Exchange.

“As a result, the company has concluded there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.”