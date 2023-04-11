The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Iconic Kitchen Brand Tupperware On The Brink Of Collapse Amid Fears Of The Company’s Future

Iconic Kitchen Brand Tupperware On The Brink Of Collapse Amid Fears Of The Company’s Future

Beloved kitchenware staple Tupperware is on the brink of collapse after its shares dropped by almost 50 per cent.

The 77-year-old icon announced higher interest costs, and internal and external business economics had challenged it.

“Tupperware has embarked on a journey to turn around our operations, and today marks a critical step in addressing our capital and liquidity position,” Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands Miguel Fernandez said in a statement.

“The company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the impacts of recent events, and we are taking immediate action to seek additional financing and address our financial position.”

The business has struggled in recent years to keep up with competitors, failing to attract younger customers with newer and trendier products.

Tupperware shares plunged by almost 50 per cent on April 10 and have been down 90 per cent since last year.

“Due to the challenging internal and external business economics, coupled with the increased levels and cost of borrowings under its credit facility, the company currently forecasts that, if it is unable to obtain adequate capital resources or amendments to its credit agreement, it may not have adequate liquidity in the near term,” it said in an announcement to the New York Stock Exchange.

“As a result, the company has concluded there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.”

Experiment Shows How Gross Hand Dryers Are, And It Will Make You Think Twice About Using Them
NEXT STORY

Experiment Shows How Gross Hand Dryers Are, And It Will Make You Think Twice About Using Them

Advertisement

Related Articles

Experiment Shows How Gross Hand Dryers Are, And It Will Make You Think Twice About Using Them

Experiment Shows How Gross Hand Dryers Are, And It Will Make You Think Twice About Using Them

If you’ve ever suspected that public toilet hand dryers are unsanitary, then unfortunately, you are dead right.
New John Farnham Documentary Announced For This May

New John Farnham Documentary Announced For This May

Legendary Australian musician John Farnham is getting his own biopic, and the first trailer just dropped.
South Australian Parliament To Use Gender-Neutral Titles, Including For The King

South Australian Parliament To Use Gender-Neutral Titles, Including For The King

Gender-neutral titles and pronouns will be introduced to South Australia's parliament as part of a series of workplace reforms.
Perth Woman Defends Billboard Advertising Her OnlyFans

Perth Woman Defends Billboard Advertising Her OnlyFans

A woman in Perth has defended her decision to advertise her OnlyFans with a giant billboard.
Bank Employee Shoots Five Colleagues Dead, Wounds Nine, In Kentucky Shooting

Bank Employee Shoots Five Colleagues Dead, Wounds Nine, In Kentucky Shooting

A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle has shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville, Kentucky while livestreaming the attack on social media.