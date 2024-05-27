The Project

Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Sale For A Cool $5.25 Million

It’s one of the most iconic homes from our childhoods, and the ‘Home Alone’ house is now up for sale.

For the second time since the ‘McCallister house’ on 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois, was used to film the 1990 hit, it is up for sale.

At the time of filming, the home was owned by John and Cynthia Abendshien, who had moved into the home in 1988. For scenes shot inside the house, the interior was redesigned for filming and then returned to its original state afterwards.

According to a Vanity Fair article in 2011, the Abendshiens said they retreated to the primary bedroom suite on the second suite while filming took over their house.

The Abendshiens sold the house in 2012 for US$1,585 million, down from an original asking price of US$2.4 million.

The current owners have listed the house for US$5.25 million.

