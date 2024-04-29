Iconic Cosmopolitan Magazine Is Making A Comeback To Australia

Publisher Bauer Media ended the magazine's production in 2018 after entertaining readers for 45 years.

Now, Cosmopolitan Australia is making a comeback thanks to independent publisher Katarina Kroslakova.

Speaking to The Australian, Kroslakova said young women want to “enhance their lives” and there is “nothing like Cosmo in our magazine landscape”.

“They aim to live fully, unapologetically, and fulfil their potential. For young Australian women of today, no other publication has such a strong emotional connection or serves as an influential support network and a safe space for the sharing of knowledge,” she said.

It will be a collaboration between KK Press and Hearst Magazines International, and is expected to hit magazine racks in August.

“Hearst approached us about a year ago, impressed by our success with T Australia: New York Times Style magazine. We began exploring the possibility of a Cosmopolitan relaunch around August or September last year, coinciding with our presentations to media agencies for T Australia,” Kroslakova told The Australian.

“During these discussions, our commercial team mentioned the upcoming launch of Cosmo in 2024, and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.”

Image: Cosmopolitan Magazine