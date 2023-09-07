Iconic Aussie Music Venue ‘The Tote’ Saved By Crowdfunding

A record-breaking crowdfunding campaign raised over $3 million to secure the venue.

Shane Hilton and his partner Leanne, owners of the Melbourne rock music venue Last Chance, raised the money with the agreement they would pay the remaining half of the asking price.

For the past few months, music fans in Melbourne have been asking for answers about the sale.

The Tote’s current owners had decided to put the venue up for sale, stating they had ‘no petrol left in the tank’.

Despite the enormous crowdfunding efforts of Shane and Leanne, the sale was brought into question when owners Jon Perring and Sam Crup released a statement on Instagram saying it was not enough.

They claimed the venue “remains for sale until an agreement can be reached”.

On Thursday, it was announced it had been sold for an unknown sum.

In a first for live music in Australia, the new owners will put the building in a trust to ensure it stays as a venue for future generations.

They’ll still operate the business, and they are set to take over in 60 days.

Shane Hilton joined The Project and told us just how he was able to save The Tote.

“The community pulled it off to be honest, it was such a massive effort to come together for the pozible campaign to save an iconic music venue.”

Hilton stressed the importance of maintaining Melbourne’s live music venues, saying “having a place like this is very special to Melbourne and it’s very important for young emerging artists to have those places to play.”

“We’re the best live music city in the world and keeping them keeps that reputation.“