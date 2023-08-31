The Project

Iconic 90's Toy 'Furby' Returning To Shelves To Celebrate 25 Years Of Fun

One of the most iconic toys from the '90s has returned after five years; Furby is finally back to celebrate 25 years since their first release.

In 1998, Tiger Electronics (now Hasbro) released a furry, bug-eyed interactive toy called Furby. They sold more than 40 million of the toys in the first three years of their release, and they were the one thing every kid wanted.

By 2007, they began to slowly disappear from shelves as their popularity began to wain with many of the children that made them popular growing up.

In 2012, they were rereleased and revamped for the digital age but then were pulled from the shelves yet again only six years later in 2018.

Now, five years later, Hasbro is confident that with a modern makeover and new additions, Aussie children will go crazy for them once again.

The new gen Furby features five voice-activated modes with 600 responses and comes in two brand-new colours, purple and coral, with the latter exclusive to Toymate.

The purple will be available at stores such as Kmart and Big W.

Lisa Van Ross, marketing manager for fashion and preschool for Hasbro Australia, spoke to news.com.au about the new and improved Furby, "Following its craze-inducing launch in 1998, Furby has taken the world by storm, impacting every corner of the culture Zeitgeist, from music to television and film."

"For the brand's 25th anniversary, we wanted to ignite the same excitement for this new generation by harnessing Furby's power of nostalgia while giving Gen Alpha everything they crave."

The only setback that parents may face when deciding to buy the toy is that it is being priced at $99.99, with other new additions including a "dance party" and "tell my fortune" mode.

