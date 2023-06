The band had previously teased a tour announcement in a post that read '6.27 - g’day’.

Paramore will play three dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, alongside one date in Auckland.

All four shows will take place in November.

Full tour dates:

NOVEMBER

18 – Auckland, NZ, Spark Arena

22 – Brisbane, AUS, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

25 – Sydney, AUS, The Domain

27 – Melbourne, AUS, Rod Layer Arena