Icelandic Volcano Erupts For Fifth Time Since December

The eruption began early on Wednesday afternoon following a series of earthquakes north of the town of 3800 people that was largely evacuated in December when the volcano came to life after centuries of dormancy and put on an impressive show of nature's power.

Although activity began to calm down by early evening, the eruption was estimated to be the area's most vigorous so far, as lava shot 50m into the sky from a fissure that grew to 3.5km in length, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said.

Barriers built to protect Grindavik deflected the flowing lava that cut off two of the three roads leading to town and was close to reaching the third.

"It's a much larger volume that's on the move right now headed for town," Grindavik Mayor Fannar Jónasson told national broadcaster RUV. "The lava has already conquered (a lot)."

Workers and anyone still in town were ordered to leave earlier in the day, police said. The Blue Lagoon thermal spa, one of Iceland's biggest tourist attractions, was evacuated before the eruption began, RUV said.