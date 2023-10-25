The Project

Iceland Prime Minister Joins 100,000 For Full-Day Women’s Strike

An estimated 100,00 women and non-binary people have participated in an all-day strike to protest against gender inequality in Iceland, making it the biggest protest the country has ever seen.

Iceland only has a population of 376,000, so the full-day strike of nearly 100,000 people is roughly a quarter of the country ceasing any type of work. This strike was the first of its kind in 48 years.

Speaking to The Guardian, Iceland’s prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said that the world isn’t doing enough when it comes to the gender pay gap, gender-based violence and sexual harassment.

“My dream is that we will do that [achieve full gender equality] before 2030, but I know it will take a lot of effort.

“We have been making changes in legislation when it comes to both of these issues, and hopefully we will see us continue to move forward.”

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema
Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

If you want something to watch this week, Rove has you covered!
Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

There’s always too much news to keep up with, so these are some of the weirdest headlines from around the world.
Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

A charity shop in Wales has asked the community not to donate sex toys.
Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

According to the annual UCLA report, Gen Z are a bunch of freakin’ nerds. They want less sex and more friendship when it comes to television and film.