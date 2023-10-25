Iceland Prime Minister Joins 100,000 For Full-Day Women’s Strike

Iceland only has a population of 376,000, so the full-day strike of nearly 100,000 people is roughly a quarter of the country ceasing any type of work. This strike was the first of its kind in 48 years.

Speaking to The Guardian, Iceland’s prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said that the world isn’t doing enough when it comes to the gender pay gap, gender-based violence and sexual harassment.

“My dream is that we will do that [achieve full gender equality] before 2030, but I know it will take a lot of effort.

“We have been making changes in legislation when it comes to both of these issues, and hopefully we will see us continue to move forward.”