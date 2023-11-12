The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Iceland Evacuates Town Over Volcanic Eruption Fears

Iceland Evacuates Town Over Volcanic Eruption Fears

Icelandic authorities have completed the evacuation of 3000 residents of a town in the southwest of the island over concerns of a volcanic eruption after a series of earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said on Saturday there was a "considerable" risk of an eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula because of the size of the underground magma intrusion and the rate at which it was moving.

"I don't think it's long before an eruption, hours or a few days. The chance of an eruption has increased significantly," Thorvaldur Thordarson, professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland, told state broadcaster RUV.

Iceland's Civil Protection Agency overnight ordered a complete evacuation of Grindavik, a nearby fishing town, although it emphasised this was not an emergency evacuation.

The Reykjanes region has in recent years seen several eruptions in unpopulated areas, but the current outbreak is believed to pose an immediate risk to the town, authorities said.

On Thursday, increased seismic activity prompted the closure of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of the country's main tourist attractions.

Reykjanes is a volcanic and seismic hot spot southwest of the capital Reykjavik. In March 2021, lava fountains erupted spectacularly from a fissure in the ground measuring between 500 and 750 metres long in the region's Fagradalsfjall volcanic system.

Volcanic activity in the area continued for six months that year, prompting thousands of Icelanders and tourists to visit the scene. In August 2022, a three-week eruption happened in the same area, followed by another in July of this year.

The Fagradalsfjall system, which is around 6 km wide and 19 km long, had remained inactive for more than 6000 years prior to the recent eruptions.

With AAP.

Harry Styles Shaved Off HIs Luscious Locks And Fans Are Devastated
NEXT STORY

Harry Styles Shaved Off HIs Luscious Locks And Fans Are Devastated

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Harry Styles Shaved Off HIs Luscious Locks And Fans Are Devastated

    Harry Styles Shaved Off HIs Luscious Locks And Fans Are Devastated

    Harry Styles is sporting a bold, or should we say BALD, new look.
    Homeowner Discovers Frightening Black Growth Underneath Floorboards

    Homeowner Discovers Frightening Black Growth Underneath Floorboards

    A Melbourne homeowner took to social media to figure out what she had discovered underneath the floorboards of her home, which looked eerily similar to something you would find in the Netflix series, Stranger Things.
    New Reports Reveal Gen Z Are More Likely To Fall For Online Scams

    New Reports Reveal Gen Z Are More Likely To Fall For Online Scams

    All too frequently, we hear about how Gen Z was raised on the internet and how it’s their domain.
    Unspoken ‘Footpath’ Rule Supposedly Reveals If Your Boyfriend Truly Loves You

    Unspoken ‘Footpath’ Rule Supposedly Reveals If Your Boyfriend Truly Loves You

    A Tiktoker has claimed that a man really loves you if he walks on the outside of the footpath, closest to the road, protecting you from any dangers.
    ‘Legendary’ Dad Flies EasyJet Plane After Pilot Did Not Show Up For Work

    ‘Legendary’ Dad Flies EasyJet Plane After Pilot Did Not Show Up For Work

    A UK man has been hailed a hero after he stepped up to fly the plane he was set to be a passenger on to go on a long-awaited family holiday.