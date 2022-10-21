Iceberg Lettuce Head With A Wig Has Outlasted Liz Truss As British PM

Six days ago, British media outlet the Daily Star began a live stream of a bag of lettuce to answer a straightforward question.

Would the shelf life of the household vegetable outlast Liz Truss’s time as prime minister?

As of last night, we got our answer.

After looking a little worse for wear, the bag of iceberg lettuce, dressed up in a blonde wig and glasses to mock the embattled prime minister, officially won the battle after Truss announced she was leaving office.

The battle attracted global media attention, with many outlets around the world joining in the mockery.

“What do British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s political mandate and a head of wilted lettuce have in common, you might ask? They both have an expiry date,” France’s News 24 said.

“Lettuce can generally stay crisp for about seven to 10 days – though that’s typically the lifespan of refrigerated lettuce, not a head that’s been sitting out on a table and wearing a wig,” the New York Times joked.

Even Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev joined in, congratulating the lettuce for its glorious victory.

Truss spent 45 days in the top job, officially crowning her as Britain’s shortest-lived prime minister.