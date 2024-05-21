The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

ICC Wants Arrest Warrants For Israeli Prime Minister And Hamas Leaders For War Crimes

ICC Wants Arrest Warrants For Israeli Prime Minister And Hamas Leaders For War Crimes

Arrest warrants could soon be issued for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, his defence chief and three Hamas leaders - all accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The International Criminal Court has requested the warrants, which are now awaiting approval by a panel of judges.

Netanyahu has slammed the move as absurd and a complete distortion of reality, and he has the backing of the U.S. President.

Former war crimes prosecutor and International Courts Expert Dr Shahram Dana told The Project that even if warrants are approved, it is unlikely Netanyahu will turn up to the ICC.

“Once the arrest warrants are issued, the International Criminal Court doesn't have an international police force or global police force of its own to enforce its arrest warrants,” Dr Dana explained, adding “It requires the cooperation of states to make the arrest and to surrender the individuals to the court.”

Warrants have been issued and ignored in the past, with Omar al-Bashir and Vladimir Putin both being indicted and not surrendered. 

“We have, definitely, a concern as to whether or not these arrest warrants will actually be carried out,” Dr Dana said.  

Taylor Swift Delivered A Record Month For Qantas And Virgin
NEXT STORY

Taylor Swift Delivered A Record Month For Qantas And Virgin

Advertisement

Related Articles

Taylor Swift Delivered A Record Month For Qantas And Virgin

Taylor Swift Delivered A Record Month For Qantas And Virgin

Qantas and Virgin have Taylor Swift to thank for a record February for demand and revenue.
ChatGP AI Voice Suspended Because It Sounds Too Much Like Scarlett Johansson

ChatGP AI Voice Suspended Because It Sounds Too Much Like Scarlett Johansson

Of all the science fiction films that have tried to predict the future, 'Her' got a lot of things right.
Chet Hanks’ Hilarious Attempt To Get Dad Tom Hanks To Understand Ongoing Rap Feud

Chet Hanks’ Hilarious Attempt To Get Dad Tom Hanks To Understand Ongoing Rap Feud

Chet Hanks shared a hilarious text message exchange between him and his father Tom Hanks after the Oscar-winning actor was trying to wrap his head around the ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
Bluey’s World Attraction To Open In Brisbane

Bluey’s World Attraction To Open In Brisbane

Brisbane will be home to a Bluey’s World Attraction this November.
Flavor Flav Is The Official Hype-Man For The U.S. Women's Water Polo Team

Flavor Flav Is The Official Hype-Man For The U.S. Women's Water Polo Team

Water polo teams from around the world are preparing to represent their country in the Paris Olympics in just a few months, but none are as lucky as the US women's water polo team, who have Flavor Flav cheering them on.