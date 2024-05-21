ICC Wants Arrest Warrants For Israeli Prime Minister And Hamas Leaders For War Crimes

The International Criminal Court has requested the warrants, which are now awaiting approval by a panel of judges.

Netanyahu has slammed the move as absurd and a complete distortion of reality, and he has the backing of the U.S. President.

Former war crimes prosecutor and International Courts Expert Dr Shahram Dana told The Project that even if warrants are approved, it is unlikely Netanyahu will turn up to the ICC.

“Once the arrest warrants are issued, the International Criminal Court doesn't have an international police force or global police force of its own to enforce its arrest warrants,” Dr Dana explained, adding “It requires the cooperation of states to make the arrest and to surrender the individuals to the court.”

Warrants have been issued and ignored in the past, with Omar al-Bashir and Vladimir Putin both being indicted and not surrendered.

“We have, definitely, a concern as to whether or not these arrest warrants will actually be carried out,” Dr Dana said.