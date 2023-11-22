ICC Bans Transgender Women From International Cricket

The ICC board approved new gender eligibility regulations, stating participants who had been through male puberty would be unable to compete in international matches, "irrespective of any surgical or gender reassignment treatment they may have undertaken."

The changes come after an extensive consultation process but remain at odds with Cricket Australia's

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said the changes to the regulations were "founded in science" and "aligning with the core principles developed during the review."

"Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women's game and the safety of players," he said.

The decision comes after Danielle McGahey became the first transgender cricketer to participate in an official international match, playing in a T20 match for Canada against Brazil.

McGahey took to social media in the wake of the announcement, declaring she will "never stop fighting".

"Following the ICC's decision this morning, it is with a very heavy heart that I must say that my international cricketing career is over. As quickly as it begun, it must now end," McGahey wrote in a post to Instagram.

"While I hold my opinions on the ICC's decision, they are irrelevant. What matters is the message being sent to millions of trans women today, a messaging say that we don't belong," the caption read. "I promise I will not stop fighting for equality for us in our sport, we deserve the right to play cricket at the highest level, we are not a threat to the integrity or safety of the sport."

McGahey had satisfied the eligibility criteria of the ICC's previous regulations.

The ICC claims they will revisit the regulations within two years.