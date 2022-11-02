Hygiene Expert Reveals That Showering Every Day Is “Really Not Important”

Contrary to popular belief, bathing every day doesn’t improve your hygiene.

Instead, it only helps reduce bad body odour.

Professor Sally Bloomfield, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the only reason people shower every day is to be “socially acceptable” by getting rid of bad body odours.

“In my opinion, we don't need to bathe and shower every day. In fact, we don't need to bath and shower at all,” Professor Bloomfield told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“There are microbes on our body that produce nasty odours but they're not harmful to us.

“And the reason we bath and shower is that we want to get rid of those odours and we want to feel comfortable.

“That's fine — but as far as preventing disease, it's really not important.”

Professor Bloomfield explained that the only time we ever need to shower is before and after going into a public pool.

“We can harbour all sorts of microbes on our body that we're perfectly comfortable with but put them into a swimming pool and we can pass them on to other people,” she said.

“So, I would say that's the only time where we really should have a shower.”

Many shocked listeners hit back, arguing daily showers are needed to remove the nasty smells caused by sweating.

“Ask anyone who does a manual job and they'll tell you ‘yes, I shower every day’”, one listener wrote to the station.

“Anyone fortunate not to do hard physical work, do what you want,” wrote another.

“Night sweats and menopause — I shower every morning,” another said.

Despite her claims, Professor Bloomfield admitted to showering every day to ensure her hair remained looking “reasonable”.