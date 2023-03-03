The Project

Husky Rescued From Rubble In Türkiye 23 Days After Earthquake Hit

Aleks the husky has been found alive after spending 23 days in trapped rubble after the devastating earthquake hit Türkiye.

Rescuers in Türkiye have rescued a husky from a collapsed building three weeks after the devastating earthquake hit the nation.

Aleks, who is believed to be a Siberian husky, was stuck under rubble in the city of Antakya, according to the country's state-run news agency.

A concerned citizen reported hearing noises from under a collapsed building, alerting Türkiye's Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP), who rushed to the area.

"We realised the dog was alive after checking the debris. The area was very small. He was trapped under the rubble. There was a small hole where only the dog's nose could fit. I dug there with a chisel. We cut the iron by opening it with my hands. Somehow, I got the dog out," HAYTAP volunteer Osman Polat, who pulled Aleks out of the rubble, told Anadolu.

"Surviving 22 days in that hole without eating or drinking anything is really a miracle."

Polat added that while Aleks had lost some weight, his general state of health was still positive.

