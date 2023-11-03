The Project

Husband's "Selfish" Shower Sparks Debate If He Should Help Out With The Kids More

A husband's bathroom routine has stirred up some domestic drama, as his wife believes he could be putting that time to better use with their kids.

The stay-at-home mum vented on Reddit about her spouse's habit of heading directly to the bathroom as soon as he arrived home.

She said this wouldn't be such a problem if he didn't spend a full 25 minutes on the toilet, followed by an equally long shower, while she's left alone to juggle their kids, an energetic one- and three-year-old.

Writing online, she shared; "His job is pretty physical, and he works really hard. He gets up at 5 am and gets home by 6.30 pm. My days are usually around the same, give or take an extra hour in the morning. Every single day, my husband gets home, he wants to go to the bathroom and take a shower the second he gets in the driveway."

She went on to say "...I cannot start dinner with the kids hanging off my legs. They just scream and cry every single time. I've started to ask him to wait until they go to bed, given I really have a two-hour window to get dinner ready, eat, clean up the dishes, clean up their chairs, get them ready for bed, get them bathed etc."

After discussing the issue, the man initially agreed to his wife's request but later said that it wasn't fair to expect him to spend a full two hours feeling sweaty and dirty.

Although she understands, the woman also wrote that after being alone with the kids for 13 hours, she needs her husband to take care of them for at least 30 minutes so she can whip up dinner.

Several Reddit users offered advice: one suggested a quick 15-minute shower followed by helping out, with another adding that a bit of 'me time' is essential but sharing the parenting load is equally important.

In the end, it's all about finding a compromise that works for everyone.

