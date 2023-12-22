Husband Tricks Wife Into Thinking She’s Stealing His Hoodie In The Most Wholesome Way

Eric Evans posted a video of him wearing the hoodie, with a caption reading, “Bought my wife a hoodie, but wearing it first so she thinks she’s stealing mine.”

It only took four days before Eric’s wife started wearing the jumper. “Tricking her has never been more wholesome.

The video, which received over 2.7 million views, had people rushing to the comments to say that “he cracked the code.”

“The flags have never been greener,” one person commented, while another said, “the only husband/wife prank I wanna see.”

And it turns out that borrowing or stealing, however you’d like to call it, is beneficial because smelling your partner’s clothes can actually reduce your stress levels.

A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology revealed that wearing your partner’s clothes can reduce your stress levels.

The study asked men to wear their shirts for 24 hours, with the shirts then being frozen so they could retain the natural scent.

Women who were in a relationship with a person of the opposite sex were then asked to smell one of three shirts at random: their partner’s, a stranger’s or a brand new shirt.

The women were then put in stressful situations to see how they coped with the stress after smelling the clothing.

The researchers found that the women who smelt their partner’s scent had their stress levels significantly lower than those who smelt a stranger’s scent.

So it’s not ‘your hoodie’ or ‘my hoodie’, it’s now ‘our hoodie.’