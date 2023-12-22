The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Husband Tricks Wife Into Thinking She’s Stealing His Hoodie In The Most Wholesome Way

Husband Tricks Wife Into Thinking She’s Stealing His Hoodie In The Most Wholesome Way

We all know the age-old adage that girlfriends will steal their partner’s jumpers, so one man took advantage of this and tricked his wife into thinking she was stealing his jumper.

Eric Evans posted a video of him wearing the hoodie, with a caption reading, “Bought my wife a hoodie, but wearing it first so she thinks she’s stealing mine.”

It only took four days before Eric’s wife started wearing the jumper. “Tricking her has never been more wholesome.

The video, which received over 2.7 million views, had people rushing to the comments to say that “he cracked the code.”

“The flags have never been greener,” one person commented, while another said, “the only husband/wife prank I wanna see.”

And it turns out that borrowing or stealing, however you’d like to call it, is beneficial because smelling your partner’s clothes can actually reduce your stress levels.

A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology revealed that wearing your partner’s clothes can reduce your stress levels.

The study asked men to wear their shirts for 24 hours, with the shirts then being frozen so they could retain the natural scent.

Women who were in a relationship with a person of the opposite sex were then asked to smell one of three shirts at random: their partner’s, a stranger’s or a brand new shirt.

The women were then put in stressful situations to see how they coped with the stress after smelling the clothing.

The researchers found that the women who smelt their partner’s scent had their stress levels significantly lower than those who smelt a stranger’s scent.

So it’s not ‘your hoodie’ or ‘my hoodie’, it’s now ‘our hoodie.’

@ericevans2368 Tricking her has never been more wholesome #onthisday #hoodie #views #viral #marriage #wife #wholesome ♬ original sound - ericevans2368
Economists claim The McCallisters from Home Alone Are In The richest One Percent
NEXT STORY

Economists claim The McCallisters from Home Alone Are In The richest One Percent

Advertisement

Related Articles

Economists claim The McCallisters from Home Alone Are In The richest One Percent

Economists claim The McCallisters from Home Alone Are In The richest One Percent

The New York Times launched a joint investigation with economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago to figure out just how the McCallister family in Home Alone could afford their impressive house.
Company Offers Bonuses For Employees Who Run 100km A Month

Company Offers Bonuses For Employees Who Run 100km A Month

The Dongpo Paper company in China’s Guangdong province has started an incentive that offers employees a whopping bonus, but only on the condition that they run two miles a day.
Mike Tindall Reveals His Nickname For Prince William Is 'One Pint Willy'

Mike Tindall Reveals His Nickname For Prince William Is 'One Pint Willy'

On a recent episode of rugby league legend Rob Burrow's podcast, Mike Tindall, and his wife Zara, the King's niece, playfully bantered with the host, revealing a few of their quirky nicknames.
New Study Finds Sniffing Women’s Tears Makes Men Less Aggressive

New Study Finds Sniffing Women’s Tears Makes Men Less Aggressive

Research has found that sniffing a woman’s emotional tears reduced male aggression by over 40 per cent.
KFC Customers Rage After American-Style Truck Takes Up Four Car Spots

KFC Customers Rage After American-Style Truck Takes Up Four Car Spots

KFC customers have been raging after the driver of a monster American-style truck parked across four spaces.