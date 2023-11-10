The Project

Husband Creates “Taylor Swift Jar” For His Wife To Put Money In Every Time She Mentions Her Name

A woman has gone viral after she revealed that her husband made her a ‘Taylor Swift Jar’ where she has to pay every time she mentions the popstars name or anything related to her.

This also means that she is unable to mention Travis Kelce or his NFL team, Kansas City Chiefs. 

US-based realtor, Dana Rice, posted the video of her laughing at her husband while revealing the jar that reads, “Taylor Swift Jar, any mention of Taylor Swift and you owe $0.25. I can’t take it anymore. Travis Kelce included.”

Her husband can be heard saying “I can’t take it no longer” in the background of the video that has received more than 9.8 million views.

“They both were on Saturday Night Live yesterday,” Rice says, when her husband quickly replies, “that’s a quarter.”

People found the video hilarious, with one person commenting, “25 cents is a small price to pay to spread the gospel.”

“Put a jar next to it for football mentions. Anytime he mentions the NFL at all, it’s a quarter,”another wrote. 

Talking to Fox, Rice also explained that she refers to any Kansas City Chiefs game as a “Taylor Swift game”. 

“I don’t ask [her husband] who’s playing, I ask, ‘When is the Taylor Swift game?’ That’s how it’s now framed in my house.”

