Hurdler Devon Allen Disqualified For False Starting By Just One Thousandth Of A Second

Hurdler Devon Allen appeared to make a good start off the blocks in a 110m hurdles finals in Oregon, but thanks to timing technology, the athletes were stopped before the first hurdle.

Being called back to the start line, the false started showed Allen had jumped the gun by 0.099sec. That’s just one thousandth of a second.

Arguing with the officials that he should be allowed to run the race, Allen was shown a red disqualification card, and was escorted from the track.

Allen has recently signed a NFL contract with the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver, moving away from athletics.

“It is impossible to tell,” the stunned commentator said on the broadcast on Kayo.

“That is so marginal. It would have been impossible to tell with the naked eye.

“This should be the perfect send off for his career to the Philadelphia Eagles. Allen can’t believe it.”