The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Hurdler Devon Allen Disqualified For False Starting By Just One Thousandth Of A Second

Hurdler Devon Allen Disqualified For False Starting By Just One Thousandth Of A Second

The sporting world loses it over hurdler's disqualification.

Hurdler Devon Allen appeared to make a good start off the blocks in a 110m hurdles finals in Oregon, but thanks to timing technology, the athletes were stopped before the first hurdle.

Being called back to the start line, the false started showed Allen had jumped the gun by 0.099sec. That’s just one thousandth of a second.

Arguing with the officials that he should be allowed to run the race, Allen was shown a red disqualification card, and was escorted from the track.

Allen has recently signed a NFL contract with the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver, moving away from athletics.

“It is impossible to tell,” the stunned commentator said on the broadcast on Kayo.

“That is so marginal. It would have been impossible to tell with the naked eye.

“This should be the perfect send off for his career to the Philadelphia Eagles. Allen can’t believe it.”

Researchers Find Gaming Might Be Good For Some Parts Of The Brain
NEXT STORY

Researchers Find Gaming Might Be Good For Some Parts Of The Brain

Advertisement

Related Articles

Researchers Find Gaming Might Be Good For Some Parts Of The Brain

Researchers Find Gaming Might Be Good For Some Parts Of The Brain

A recent study discovered that excessive video gaming may actually be enhancing an unexpected life skill.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Aka 'Bennifer' Have Tied The Knot

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Aka 'Bennifer' Have Tied The Knot

It’s official! Bennifer is married! On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave love another chance and finally tied the knot - twenty years after their first attempt.
This Week's Food Trend Suggests The Nordic Diet Is The Key To Healthy Living

This Week's Food Trend Suggests The Nordic Diet Is The Key To Healthy Living

If you have tried Keto, Raw food or Weight Watchers with no luck, here is this week's trend that might work!
Sneaky New Airport Hack To Get More Baggage On Your Flight Goes Viral

Sneaky New Airport Hack To Get More Baggage On Your Flight Goes Viral

A new TikTok airport travel hack as gone viral after passengers claim it’s a unique way to sneak extra luggage onto their flight, via a pillowcase.
Aussie Golfer Cameron Smith Claims Historic Win At The 150th British Open

Aussie Golfer Cameron Smith Claims Historic Win At The 150th British Open

Cam Smith has produced one of the greatest rounds of golf to win the 150th British Open, his first golf major.