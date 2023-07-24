The Project

Hunted Fans Furious As Shock Twist Leaves Them Claiming Show Is Rigged

Hunted viewers were left reeling after a shock twist in Sunday night's episode, some even going as far as to claim the show is rigged.

Contestants Callum and Ben were on the run at Mount Disappointment in regional Victoria after escaping a close call at Callum's dad's house.

Travelling on foot, they decided to travel to the next town over by train and approached a man on the station platform to ask if they could use his phone.

The friendly stranger in high-vis, Matt, went one step further and offered to let the pair crash at his place for the night.

Once they returned to Matt's house, things took a turn as he snuck away and put in a call to his sister, ground hunter Kellie Andrews from Team Delta!

Ground Hunter Kellie spoke to The Project about the controversial meeting and said it was “100 per cent not rigged”.

Kellie explained that her brother had been at the pub when he noticed Ben and Callum, and listened to their conversation.

Knowing that his sister was a Hunter, Matt called Kellie to let her know where the pair were.

“What you’ve got to realise too, this show, there’s lots of laws involved, and there’s gaming laws and we just can’t make things up,” she said.

“There’s an independent referee that makes sure that everything we do is above board as well.”

NEXT STORY

    Hundreds of thousands of casual workers will be given the right to permanent positions under the new industrial relations reform.
    The infamous feud lives on, this time with Taylor having a dig at the rapper during a live performance on her Eras tour.
    The Bad Habits singer belted out the boy bands 1999 banger I Want It That Way, before serenading a pair of newlyweds with his own hit, Thinking Out Loud.
    Think twice before setting your goals as your screensaver, especially if they include "getting jacked" and "having 3 girls on the roster".
    More like 9021-oh no, he didn't! No? Ok, moving on.