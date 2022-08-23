Hungary's Weather Chief Sacked Over Wrong Forecast, Which Caused Political Uproar

The National day of St. Stephen's Day was dubbed to be 'Europe's Biggest Fireworks Display', with over 40,000 fireworks set to be released into the skies for a national celebration.

However, the Hungarian weather forecast issued a warning, citing severe weather that would require the celebrations to be cancelled.

The government was forced to postpone the event, which caused a furious outpour from many Hungarians.

The firework display is typically launched from 240 points along a 5km (3 mile) stretch of the Danube River in central Budapest, in a display usually watched by up to two million people.

The weather service posted a public apology, explaining that the "least likely" outcome happened and that uncertainty is part of weather forecasting.

However, the public was not satisfied.

On Monday, Innovation Minister Laszlo Palkovics sacked the service chiefs with immediate effect.